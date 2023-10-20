Ant & Dec unveil first teaser trailer for I’m A Celebrity return

It’s almost time for the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The twenty-third series of the hit ITV reality show is due to arrive on our screens in the coming weeks. To launch the brand-new series, presenters Ant and Dec have released its first teaser trailer to viewers.

Earlier today, the producers behind I’m A Celebrity took to social media to treat fans to a first look at the upcoming season.

The brief clip showcases the Geordie presenting duo on the shores of the Australian jungle, preparing what appears to be an outside spa retreat.

In true I’m A Celebrity fashion, however, the spa’s treatments are revealed to include creepy crawlies, including the likes of fish eyes and mealworms.

“Come away with us, far far away… the Jungle Retreat is waiting for you,” the voiceover states soothingly, hinting that an unexpected retreat could be awaiting the new campmates this season.

“You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment,” the voiceover teases further.

While the teaser trailer only detailed that the series is ‘coming soon’, hosts Ant and Dec have since confirmed that it will premiere during November.

Following the release of the brief clip, many fans of the popular ITV show have since taken to Instagram to express their delight at its return, as well as speculation surrounding who this year’s campmates will be.

“IT’S BACK YESSS THE BEST TIME OF YEAR,” one fan exclaimed.

“I’d like to see Rose Ayling-Ellis have a go in this, she likes exploring and be a good watch,” another predicted, referring to the former Strictly Come Dancing champion.

“@jadethirlwall hope to see you on it this year hun,” a third viewer hoped, tagging Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall.

Fans can expect both an air date and a full lineup for this year’s I’m A Celebrity to be confirmed in the coming weeks.