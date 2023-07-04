Ant & Dec confirm return of hit 90’s show after 17 years

Ant and Dec have announced they are bringing back the popular 90’s TV show Byker Grove.

Byker Grove followed the story of a group of young people attending a youth centre in Newcastle and will now be rebooted after 17 years.

The presenting duo revealed the exciting news earlier today on their Instagram page, sharing the series is in the development stage with Fulwell 73 and their own company Mitre Studios.

In a short clip shared to social media, Ant and Dec admitted they had some, “Pretty exciting news”, to reveal to the public but jokingly reassured fans that PJ & Duncan won’t be releasing new music.

Credit: Ant and Dec Instagram

“Don’t worry, we’re not making another album”, said Dec before Ant chimed in adding, “Shame”.

“The very exciting news is that 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening them up again”.

Ant the explained, “To work on a reboot of the nineties TV classic, bringing it back for a whole new audience as well as those of us who are old enough to remember it so fondly”.

“It’s obviously a show very close to our hearts, the show which gave us our breaks, so we couldn’t be more excited that we’ll be giving it a new lease of life”.

Credit: Byker Grove Fans Instagram

Dec continued, “Once again, it will follow a new generation of young people and their families as they try to navigate the challenges they face today in the 2020s”.

“Bringing it back gives us here at Mitre Studios, alongside Fulwell 73, the opportunity to provide sustainable training and employment in front of and behind the camera for talent in the North East”.

Reflecting on where their on-screen characters PJ and Duncan might be now, they added, “The storyline development is at a very early stage”.

Credit: Ant and Dec Instagram

Many fans of the show rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the announcement.

One fan wrote “Omg! I so hope the original Pj and Duncan feature in some episodes”.

“This is amazing news, loved Byker Grove back in the day”, penned a second fan of the show.

A third added, “I hope PJ and Duncan will make an appearance!!! Goodluck Ant and Dec”.