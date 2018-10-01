Royal wedding: All the details about Princess Eugenie’s nuptuals

It's almost time for the second royal wedding of the year!

Earlier this year Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie was engaged to her boyfriend of eight years Jack Brooksbank, The couple reportedly met in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010.

A statement from the palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

When is the wedding – and where?

The wedding is on Friday, October 12th and the couple's choice of venue is the same as that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Will it be traditional?

Not exactly, if reports are anything to go by.

New reports are emerging that the nuptials will be a "two-day celebration with a funfair-themed party" which is a break from the traditional royal wedding that we've seen before.

If rumours are to be believed, it would appear that the couple has gone down the same route as David and Victoria Beckham by hiring the same party planners as they had for their wedding bash in 1999. In another break with tradition, while Royal weddings are usually a one-day event, Eugenie and Jack are reportedly planning a second-day event for the Saturday which will have the funfair.

And in a modern twist, Princess Eugenie proudly announced that her and her fiancée, Jack Brooksbank, are making it a priority to have an eco-friendly event.

Any other details?

It has been reported that some of the bridal party have been decided on. While some, like Princess Charlotte, are unsurprising others include Teddy, four, who is the daughter of Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.

Details have also surfaced about the Princess' dress. it's very likely that Eugenie will be wearing a dress by one of her favourite designers Erdem, if reports are anything to go by. Eugenie has already revealed that she has chosen a British-based designer, and speaking on the One Show following her engagement, the royal gave a hint about what sort of dress she'd like to wear. When asked if she would prefer a meringue or straight gown, she replied: "Maybe a mix of both. Can you do that? Is there such a thing? No meringue shoulders – that's a little bit out of fashion – maybe it's in fashion now? We'll see what happens."

Will the wedding be televised?

Yes! The nuptials, will be broadcast on This Morning from 9.25am for an one-off, three-hour special episode, which will be presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. And we're sure all the traditional news outlets will have coverage.

We can't wait to see it all happen!