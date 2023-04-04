Another Love Island couple confirms split after winter series

Another Love Island couple has called time on their relationship.

Olivia Hawkins has confirmed that she and Maxwell Samuda are no longer together.

Speaking to Goss, a rep for the actress and ring girl shared the sad news. “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa,” the statement said. “Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

Credit: Olivia Hawkins Instagram

However, according to her rep, Olivia is looking forward to the future. “Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie,” they teased.

In the end, the rep confirmed that the former Islanders parted ways amicably. “It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them,” they added.

The confirmation of the couple’s split comes after they were surrounded by speculation for days. Rumours of their breakup had been rife from the moment they arrived back in the UK from South Africa.

Credit: ITV

Fans of the Love Island couple grew concerned when, shortly after they returned home from the villa, Maxwell jetted off to Cancun in Mexico without Olivia. However, he reassured his audience that the trip had been booked before his stint on Love Island.

Speaking on Instagram at the time, the 23-year-old said: “Me and Olivia are going great, we’re going great. I’m just on holiday with my friends,” he promised.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with OK!, Olivia was hopeful about her relationship with Maxwell. "I definitely see it going long-term,” she explained.

Credit: Olivia Hawkins Instagram

"I’ve never had a boyfriend before, but I definitely see it going in that direction, for sure. I think I’ve just been way too picky in the past when it comes to guys,” she added.

Olivia and Maxwell were officially coupled up for around 2 weeks on the show. The pair found romance in Casa Amor, but then were subsequently voted off by the public at the dramatic Island Beach Club dumping.