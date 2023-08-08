Another Love Island couple confirms split after awkward reunion

Another Love Island couple has confirmed their split, just one week after the summer season drew to a close.

Kady McDermott has announced that her romance with Ouzy See has come to an end.

This is the third Love Island breakup to occur from this year’s summer series, after Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie broke off their romance, followed by Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahiljah-Wilson.

Credit: ITV

Despite their appearance at the Love Island Reunion on Sunday night, rumours of Kady and Ouzy’s split sparked overnight when fans clocked that the pair were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Now, returning series 2 favourite Kady has taken to social media to clear up the speculation, and also to address further rumours about her.

On her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old penned a lengthy message, in which she confirmed that she is no longer with Ouzy.

Credit: ITV

“Sadly late last night Ouzy's behaviour and actions from the 30th July were brought to my attention. Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately actions have consquences and although we are not ‘Official’ in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot,” she explained.

“I wish him nothing but happiness and success in his life. Thank you for the continued support by so many of you, I'd like to focus on the many positives and move on with my life now,” Kady added.

Before announcing her split from Ouzy, Kady also took the opportunity to address comments she has made on podcasts about her co-stars, as well as the rumour that she already had a boyfriend when she rejoined Love Island.

Credit: ITV

“I have apologised to those that have been upset to hear my opinions as this was never my intention, but since I have felt deliberately targeted by some of my fellow islanders. I have also been getting death threats since my podcasts which is not ok,” she stated.

“The narrative that is circulating that I had a boyfriend whilst in the Love Island villa is categorically FALSE. My mum stayed at mine whilst I was in the villa to look after my dog and house,” she concluded.