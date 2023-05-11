Another Irish supermarket retailer announces lower bread prices

Another supermarket retailer has just announced that they have now lowered the cost of a loaf of bread.

SuperValu has confirmed that, from today, the cost of own-brand bread in their stores will be decreased by 10 cent.

This move follows a similar trend from fellow stores Tesco and Aldi, who recently announced the introduction of similar plans.

Earlier this morning, SuperValu stated that the price of its 800g Daily Basics own-brand bread would be lowered from €0.99c to €0.89c for a white pan.

Similarly, for a brown pan loaf from the same SuperValu brand, the price has been lowered from €1.09 to €0.99c.

Yesterday, supermarket chain Tesco confirmed that it would be reducing its bread prices by 10c, meaning that you can now purchase its own-brand white pan for 89c.

In Aldi stores nationwide, from today, the prices of the retailer’s own-brand sliced pans have been reduced by up to 10 cent.

This move by retailers has been sparked by the rising cost of living crisis, caused by high levels of inflation. The prices of butter and milk in supermarkets have also been cut in recent weeks, in an attempt to ease the pressure being placed on customers’ food bills.

Yesterday, the group Retail Forum met to discuss the ongoing price hikes and the reasons behind them.

Following the meeting of retailers and experts, Retail Ireland director Arnold Dillon explained that the talks had ended without a clear commitment to reduce prices.

In his statement after the group discussion, Mr Dillon noted that the members are “actively working to minimise the impact on consumers of massive EU-wide commodity price increases and this will continue.”