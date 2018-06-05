Anne Robinson says workplaces are ‘sexually treacherous’ for women

72-year-old television presenter Anne Robinson has given her opinion on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the long-time journalist said that women needed to accept that workplaces are 'sexually treacherous.'

She reflected on the harassment she has dealt with in the past, and how women are dealing with it now.

'Workplaces are politically and sexually treacherous and I’m afraid women do have to accept that,' she said, according to The Guardian.

'You have a choice. Do I get off the train and spend my life complaining and making a fuss or do I stay on the train and make sure it never happens to me again?'

'I always chose the latter but maybe I’m just a different sort of warrior.'

'Having passed on the warrior baton that enabled women to become prime ministers and heads of city institutions, it transpires they we’re still having to put up with inappropriate behaviour from men while not doing anything about it.'

'I’m starting to feel like it’s going to take another 100 years to get true equality.I’m still not sure that younger women have worked out what they want.'

Last year, Anne controversially told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she felt women had developed a 'fragility' when it came to workplace sexual harassment.

'In the early days, 40 years ago, there were very few of us women in power and, I have to say, we had a much more robust attitude to men behaving badly,' she said at the time. according to Irish News.

'Now what seems to have happened, the glass ceiling has been shattered but running alongside that is a sort of fragility amongst women who aren’t able to cope with the treachery of the workplace.'

We're thinking that men need to adjust their behaviour rather than women getting tougher, but a public figure opening the topic of workplace harassment up for discussion could be a good thing.

Feature image: Twitter / Anne Robinson