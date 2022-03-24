Anna Geary pens heartfelt tribute to her dad after his tragic passing

Ireland’s Fittest Family coach Anna Geary has announced the heart-breaking news that her beloved father, Michael, has passed away.

Taking to Instagram, Anna shared a number of photos of her and her father together. Two of the photos were from her wedding day in 2019. Another showed Geary and her brother as children holding hurleys with their dad.

34-year-old Anna confirmed that her father sadly died a week ago. In the Instagram caption she wrote, “Rest easy Dad. How has it been a week. 16-03-2022”.

Credit: Anna Geary Instagram

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to share their condolences with the former camogie player.

Make-up artist Lisa Jordan commented, “I’m so sorry. Sending you love”.

Television presenter Muireann O’ Connell wrote,”Anna, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. I hope you and your family are doing ok”.

While television personality James Patrice penned, “Oh Anna I’m so very sorry. Sending love and thinking of you”.

Credit: Anna Geary Instagram

According to the death notice on rip.ie, Michael passed after “a brief illness, at his residence”. The notice went on to say, “Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ellen Ann (nee Danaher), daughter Anna (Sexton), son Thomas (& his partner Mary Ita Murphy), son-in-law Keven, brothers David, Martin & Jim, sisters Siobhán (Roberts), Máire (Deering) & Mairéad (McLoughlin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends”.

Michael’s funeral took place last weekend at Milford Church in Cork.

We are thinking of Anna and her family at this hard time.