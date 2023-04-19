Anna Daly launches VivaGreen’s eco-friendly skincare

Are you trying to be more eco-friendly with the products that you use each day? Well, if so, then we have some amazing news for you!

Irish comapny VivaGreen has launched a brand new line of personal care products this week, with the help of Irish broadcaster and entreprenour Anna Daly.

Alongside its pre-existing Tru Eco range of eco-friendly laundry and household cleaners, VivaGreen has taken things one step further and has launched a new personal care range.

The Tru Eco personal care range now includes a body wash, a hand wash, and a shampoo that treats you to a deliciously natural citrus scent. The products themselves are made entirely from plant-based and biodegradable ingredients, and are free from harsh chemicals.

In terms of the range's packaging, each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, which is also recyclable and refillable. Anything that helps the environment is a win win!

Overall, this range aims to be as gentle as possible on both the skin and hair, while also providing nourishing benefits. VivaGreen's collection desires to please every customer, which means that it is suitable for all skin and hair types, including dry and sensitive skin.

As an added bonus, the range itself is extremely affordable, so consumers don't have to worry about splashing the cash.

Ambassador Anna Daly couldn't help but gush about the new range as it was launched earlier this week. The mum-of-three has always been passionate about eco-friendly products. In 2020, she launched Little Bliss, an ethical lifestyle brand for adults and children alike. “I am delighted to be part of the launch of VivaGreen’s new personal care products,” she beamed in a statement.

“As an entrepreneur and a mother, I am passionate about sustainability and I am pleased to see that VivaGreen’s Tru Eco range is made using natural, biodegradable ingredients that are gentle on the skin and hair," she added.

So, what are you waiting for? All of VivaGreen's Tru Eco products, as well as the range's refill stations, are available in eco-shops around the country and select SuperValu stores in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Donegal. You can also find out more information on the VivaGreen website. We guarantee you'll love it!