Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is now on Netflix

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has officially landed on Netflix. The hilarious teen movie is available to watch on the streaming service and we’re so ready to tune in and relive those awkward, teenage years.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging was the ultimate teen movie when I was in school. It had everything you could ask for and more. The goofy leading girl that we all related to, the adorable group of friends who had their own dance routine and the cringey parents who reminded you of your own.

And how could we forget- the crush. We can all admit that we wanted to meet someone like Robbie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) at school, but alas life wasn’t like the movies.

The movie follows Georgia (Georgia Groome) as she tackles teenage life. We see her make major mistakes and minor mishaps- never forget the shaved eyebrow. We watch her fall in love for the first time, fall out with friends and realise that her parents aren’t so bad after all, even if they do tell the boy you like that apples give you wind.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging stars Georgia Groome, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Eleanor Tomlinson, Kimberley Nixon, Alan Davies and Karen Taylor.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is available on Netflix now.