Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging is coming to Netflix in June

The greatest movie of all time is coming to Netflix next month.

That’s right, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is returning to the streaming service in June and I couldn’t be happier about it.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging was the ultimate teen movie when I was in school. It had everything you could ask for and more. The goofy leading girl that we all related to aka queen Georgia Nicolson, the adorable group of friends who obviously had their own special dance routine, the embarrassing parents because whose parents didn't make them cringe when they were 16?

And of course, Aaron Taylor-Johnson who every girl on the planet fancied when he was cast as Robbie, Georgia’s love interest and Slaggy Lindsay’s’beau.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging taught us so much like the value of friendship, why you should listen to your mum and how to stand up to bullies. It always blessed us with vital tips like why you shouldn't fake tan in a hurry, never use a razor on your eyebrows or dress up as an olive for Halloween.

It also has one of the best movie soundtracks ever- Lily Allen, The Kooks, Scouting for Girls and The Maccabees. My indie-pop lovin' heart just couldn't get enough of it in 2008.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging stars Georgia Groome, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Eleanor Tomlinson, Kimberley Nixon, Alan Davies and Karen Taylor.

It lands on Netflix next month.