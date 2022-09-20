Angela Scanlon opens up about emotional return to Ireland

For anyone who live far from home, there isn’t a nicer feeling than paying a visit back to your native homeland.

TV star Angela Scanlon did just that over the weekend! The Ask Me Anything presenter has been sharing heartwarming stories with her fans about her short visit home to Ireland.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to express how wonderful it was for her and her family to be reunited with her Irish loved ones.

“This was a long weekend filled with ALL the emotions & a flying visit home. We got dressed up, celebrated love!” she exclaimed, sharing photos from a wedding that she attended.

“We danced & cried, slept too little, made big plans, had them turned upside down. We laughed & ate crisps in bed, caught up on Bake Off, went swimming, spent the day in pyjamas. Cried some more,” she joked.

Angela went on to explain how important it is to embrace the chaoticness of life. “I am so grateful for the mad rollercoaster that is life,” she gushed. “I’m always striving for ease but weirdly that comes when you accept that the mess is part of the gig rather than a curse or something to be ‘fixed’ away. It used to freak me out, now I lean in to all the feelings (much to my husbands bewilderment!!!)”, she laughed in her caption.

Credit: Angela Scanlon Instagram

The mum-of-two concluded her post by asking her 248K Instagram followers to live in the moment as much as you can. “Yesterday Ruby banged her head & we both sat on the floor for 15 minutes, cuddling & sobbing (her)- an intimacy that I would lose if I tried to distract her from her pain with a pretend Postman or a tiger in the hall,” she wrote.

“Lean in. The magic is in those everyday moments we fast forward through running to get to the instagrammable ones x”, Angela penned.

Angela and her husband, Roy Horgan, married in 2014. They share two daughters together – four-year-old Ruby and seven-month-old daughter Marnie.

We’re glad Angela had a wonderful time back in Ireland!