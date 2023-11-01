Angela Scanlon details how Strictly has impacted her daughters

Angela Scanlon has been lifting the curtain on her Strictly experience so far!

The TV presenter is currently taking part in this year’s lineup for Strictly Come Dancing.

As Angela prepares to head into week seven of the competition with her dance partner Carlos Gu, the star has chosen to share a glimpse into her journey on the hit BBC show.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram stories and asked her 344K followers to send her questions for a Q&A.

During the session, Angela was asked how her two daughters – five-year-old Ruby and one-year-old Marnie – have been coping with their mum’s hectic new schedule. In particular, one fan queried if Angela’s little ones enjoy her dances each week.

“They're into it!! They ask for a fresh video every evening after training-watching it intently. My eldest is very much a performer – bloody loves an audience and is now obsessed with Strictly,” the mum-of-two teased.

Angela then went on to admit that her daughters’ positivity surrounding the show uplifts her when she is struggling through training.

“It's very cute to see them dancing together & actually sometimes when I feel overwhelmed by the whole thing we bang on some music & I watch them dance like wildlings & remember why I'm doing it!” she wrote.

Angela’s admission about her daughters comes as she recently noted that they are the reason why she chooses to forgo wearing Strictly’s traditional fake tan.

In an interview on Lorraine last month, the mum-of-two explained why she has chosen to embrace her pale skin.

“I have two young daughters and I feel like if I’m telling them to be comfortable in their own skin and embrace what they have, and then I don’t embody that myself, it feels a little hypocritical,” she confessed.

Angela and Carlos will be taking to the Strictly dance floor once again this Saturday, as they perform a Samba to the song Ain’t It Funny by Jennifer Lopez.