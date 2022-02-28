Angela Scanlon announces the beautiful name of her second child

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon is now a mum-of-two after welcoming the birth of her second child, another darling daughter, with husband Roy Horgan.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Angela shared the first gorgeous photo of her baby girl, revealing the unusual yet beautiful moniker they decided to go with.

Angela and Roy named their new daughter Marnie Fae Horgan. The name Marnie is of Hebrew origins and means ‘by the sea’. Meanwhile, the ethereal name Fae is derived from France and means ‘Fairy’ or ‘Elf’.

“11.2.22,” the 38-year-old Meath-native wrote in the Instagram caption, revealing her baby girl’s date of birth.

“Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x,” she lovingly added.

In these lovely snaps, little Marnie is seen wearing a grey knitted jumper with a white collar, sweetly nuzzled into her mum’s bare chest.

Of course it wasn’t long until friends, family and fans alike flocked to the comment section to wish the new mum congratulations.

“Awwwwww congrats!” gushed fellow Irish broadcaster Louise McSharry.

“Omg congratulations beautiful girl,” Vicky Pattison sweetly wrote.

“Ah she’s adorable!!!” Irish singer Imelda May excitedly wrote, adding, “Congratulations to you all. Grá mór.”

Angela and Roy are already loving parents to their three-year-old daughter Ruby, who is sure to be an excellent big sister!

Angela first hinted at the arrival of her second child on February 13, sharing a photo of a beautifully decorated cake, with the words ‘Hello Baby’ iced on top. “Still eating this. Mainly the butter icing with my bare claws,” she wrote in the caption.

Huge congratulations to both Angela, Roy and Ruby on the arrival of little Marnie!