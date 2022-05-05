Andy Cohen shares adorable designer gift for newborn daughter

American talk show host Andy Cohen has shared the cute gift he was sent for his newborn daughter.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the father-of-two shared videos of him holding the gift he received while his newborn daughter Lucy slept on his chest.

The Watch What Happens Live host said, “On the day of the release of Ultimate Girls Trip, look what Dorinda Medley got. Baby’s first pair of Gucci shoes”.

Credit: Instagram

“The first but won’t be the last”, he joked as he held up the sweet little pink pumps that had silver detailing on the front.

He continued, “Thank you Dorinda, wow! These are little beauties aren’t they?”

Andy went on to say, “Little beauties for a little beauty”, before kissing his newborn’s head.

Dorinda Medley is known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of New York City and the two know each other due to the many interviews they’ve done together.

Cohen announced the arrival of his second child to his 4.6M Instagram followers last Friday. The proud dad wrote, “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13oz and was born at 5:13pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!”.

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy”.

The 53-year-old is already father to three-year-old Benjamin, whom he also welcomed into the world via surrogate.