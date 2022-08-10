Andrew McGinley speaks out about his difficult divorce proceedings

By Emma Costello

Andrew McGinley has been speaking about how he wishes to divorce his wife, Deirdre Morley, but she is refusing to talk to him.

The father-of-three recently revealed to The Star that the divorce proceedings have not been easy. “I’m moving forward with the divorce and I may have to sell up with it,” he said, referring to the family home that he once shared with Deirdre and their three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3). The children were suffocated by their mother in their Dublin home on January 24, 2020.

Andrew opened up about the stresses that the proceedings have been causing him. “I’ve attempted to contact her but she doesn’t want to speak to me,” he explained.

Because Andrew and Deirdre have a joint mortgage, he may be required to give his wife half of the house, which he does not want to do.

“If she’s looking for half the house then I’ll have to sell the house. I won’t have a choice. I can’t afford to buy her out.”

He reiterated that if he were Deirdre, he wouldn’t hesitate to give her the house. “I know I would if the shoe was on the other foot, I would. I’d be going: there’s the keys.”

Andrew also spoke about the overwhelming grief that he continues to feel. “Every day it hits me like a sledgehammer every morning that the kids are dead. As soon as I wake up it’s like a bang and then you start your day.”

“You just learn to live with it,” he continued. “It doesn't get easier. I miss them every night and every day.”

Andrew expressed his ongoing disbelief at his family’s tragedy. “It never leaves you. I think you just learn to live with it better. It’s still somewhat unbelievable. Sometimes you just think, is this real? I don’t feel that it's real.”

Andrew continues to keep the memories of his three children alive through numerous different projects – the social media channel ‘Conor’s Clips’, the colouring competition ‘Snowman for Carla’, and the local community campaign ‘As Darragh Did’.