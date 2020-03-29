Andrew McGinley asks public to send him letters during isolation

Andrew McGinley has asked the public to send him letters during isolation. The dad tragically lost his three children at the beginning of this year. Nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla were found dead at their home in Newcastle on January 24.

Their mum Deirdre Morley was charged with their murder, but has yet to attend court.

Andrew admitted that he is struggling with self-isolation at the moment and called on the people of Ireland for a favour. He wrote on Twitter: "I’m looking for a favour. I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me? If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome."

I’m looking for a favour. I’m struggling with isolation like you all but really missing the company. I was also enjoying most of the letters that I received so I have a request. Can you write to me? If you feel like using one of your An Post postcards then great. Letters welcome. pic.twitter.com/V72gLbGbtC — Conors Clips (@conorsclips) March 27, 2020

Alongside the appeal, the dad shared a photo of a handwritten note, which read: "If you want something to do, or to give your kids something to do then I’d be delighted to get cards or letters about anything. Maybe just let me know if you and your kids are enjoying Conor’s Clips (or not, everyone’s a critic!). You may never know how much this will help me.”

You can send a letter to Andrew McGinley, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, D22 VH77.