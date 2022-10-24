Andrew Fitzsimons shares the secret to creating Megan Fox look for NYFW.

Celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons spills on how he created Megan Fox's divine wet-look hairstyle for New York Fashion Week.

Megan Fox as seen on Andrew Fitzsimon's Instagram account



WHAT YOU WILL NEED:

Blow Dryer

Straightener

Hairbrush

Apres Sexe Texture Spray

Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray

Hard Strong Hold Hairspray

Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray

How to achieve:

Prep damp hair with AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner and Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray then blow-dry hair until completely dry.

Wave hair using a flat iron from roots to ends of hair going in opposite directions for a tousled sexy look. If the waves look too “perfect,” comb through them with your fingers to make them fall out a bit!

Spray Apres Sexe Texture Spray throughout the hair to make the waves more voluminous.

Finish off with Hard Strong Hold Hairspray all over your hair, followed by Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray to add that extra glow factor!

PRODUCTS:

AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner RRP €14.99

Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner is the treatment everyone needs. It combines multiple products in one to refine your haircare routine and help restoring, protecting, and strengthening hair. This clever do-it-all leave-in conditioner is the perfect addition to my toolkit and will help you look and feel amazing AF.

Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray RRP €11.99

The Blowdry Hold Spray by Andrew Fitzsimons enables you to create the perfect disco-ready blowout wherever you are. Lifts the roots to add volume and secure big, brushable tresses that maintain flexibility.

Apres Sexe Texture Spray RRP € 11.99

The best texture of your life! Impart body and volume into lifeless hair with the Après Sexe Texture Spray by Andrew Fitzsimons for instant texture quicker than you can undress. Teases hair to create a naturally tousled, undone look with locks that are irresistibly sexy and touchable, so make your fantasy hair a reality.

Prism Shine Invisible Shine Spray RRP €14.99

The Invisible Shine Spray by Andrew Fitzsimons is super lightweight and gives glossy hair, diamond-like lustre at all angles. The non-greasy, non-sticky formula revives dull hair and protects against UV rays while leaving a sleek finish.

Hard Strong Hold Hairspray RRP €11.99

Limitless style at your fingertips. The Strong Hold Hairspray from Andrew Fitzsimons has a firm hold that can sculpt big blow-dries and sleek ponytails. Brushable with a non-sticky formula so you can switch up your ‘do if you dare. Glam AF.

The accessibly priced, salon-performance collection featuring 26 care and styling products, Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare is available exclusively at select Boots locations and boots.com.