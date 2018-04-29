And she’s back! Bloggers Unveiled returns with a statement about hate

Today, the Irish social media space was in uproar after Bloggers Unveiled disappeared from online view.

The account, which has over 135,000 followers, was disabled this morning without explanation.

A number of conspiracy theories were doing the rounds, and new pages sprung up in BU's place claiming to be her to get followers.

However, the Bloggers Unveiled page is back, and she returned with a statement about the criticism she has been facing.

'First things first, I'd like to distance myself from all other pages which have been created in the 12 hours Iv'e been gone – they aint me.'

'I'd be lying if I said this page wasn't work. It is. And last night I folded.'

'But you know what, I'm not here to make friends. I'm not here to be liked and if you think I'm creating a nasty environment here then that's your opinion and your opinion is none of my business.'

Wow #bloggersunveiled is gone from Instagram!

The journalist behind the page was outed and the page has now been deleted! #wasgreatwhileitlasted pic.twitter.com/oDxh6ht3Cd — Fadapage (@fadapage) April 29, 2018

'This page isn't about me, it's about the content I post. I'm a regular person. I'm nobody important or special so endless speculation as to who I am is futile.

'Ill be back. Watch this space.'

The page has since been turned to private.

Bloggers Unveiled has been contacted for comment on her absence.

Feature image: Instagram / / debarradesign