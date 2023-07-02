An effective solution to hay fever could be right under your nose

Whilst most of us welcome the arrival of spring with open arms, the hay fever suffers amongst us might not be so enthusiastic. For 1 in 3 people globally, the return of spring is synonymous with the daily misery of battling through symptoms such as an itchy, stuffy, runny nose and puffy, sore, streaming eyes.

Whilst many rely on daily antihistamines to get them through the season, a fantastic Irish business has created a herbal, topical alternative that will help to prevent and soothe the unwelcome effects of hay fever.

Change of Air is a premium range of nasal oils and balms that offer a natural, powerful first defence against airborne pathogens and allergens. Founded by Alternative Therapist Bernadett Nerwal, the recipes for her beautiful remedies have been passed down through generations of herbalists in her family since as far back as the 18th century.

Change of Air’s products have been crafted using premium quality essential oils, carefully selected for their ability to help protect against illness, reduce and calm the symptoms of allergies and facilitate the breathing process.

Of the three scents – including fresh, uplifting lemon and tangy, citrusy grapefruit – the cooling menthol in the peppermint infusion is especially helpful for hay fever sufferers in helping to lift stuffy headaches, banish brain fog, soothe and open inflamed airways and even facilitate the reduction of stress.

Ethically sourced shea butter and beeswax balm or coconut oil line your nasal passage, helping to “trap” pollen before it enters your airways, whilst Organic Tea Tree Oil, with its proven anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, helps to calm any post-sneezing nasal passage swelling.

These gorgeously delicate yet naturally potent products smell divine and are preservative free, child friendly and quality and safety tested by The Cosmetic Products Notification Portal. They are perfect for slipping into back pockets, handbags and school bags and are suitable for frequent and continuous use. Simply apply the balm or oil around and just inside the nasal opening, reapplying as often as necessary for instant relief.

For more information visit www.coasences.com.