Amy Walsh admits she’s ‘barely’ seen her husband since their wedding

Amy Walsh has opened up about the difficulties she has experienced after getting married.

The soap star, who is best known for her role as Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale, tied the knot with former EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith last year. The couple are also parents to their two-year-old daughter Bonnie.

However, despite having a magical wedding day, Amy has admitted that married life has been far from perfect.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, during which she was asked about her relationship with Toby.

“I have barely seen him since we got married,” she confessed, referring to the couple’s busy lives and conflicting schedules.

“Our relationship is still new and fresh and when you throw a toddler into the mix and work commitments, then it is crazy, but we are trying to get some time for each other. It is hard,” she added candidly.

Amy appeared on the morning chat show to promote her new reality show, titled Drama Queens. The series follows nine female soap stars from across Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, and Coronation Street as they give soap fans access into their personal lives.

Recalling filming the new show, Amy detailed: “We have all been through a lot as women and mothers and it is a genuine thing. Our other halves have unique jobs as well, all three of us from Emmerdale are married to actors so that has its challenges and it is a juggle, a struggle sometimes.”

The star concluded by noting: “But obviously we are in a really privileged position so it's seeing the chaos basically that involves at home.”

Amy and Toby first met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. They quickly hit it off, and when lockdown restrictions took hold in March 2020, the pair decided to move in together.

In December 2021, Toby and Amy announced the birth of their daughter Bonnie.

After getting engaged in August 2022, the couple later went on to exchange vows during a stunning ceremony in Montenegro in September of last year.