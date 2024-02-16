Amy Schumer calls out body shaming with insight into health battle

Amy Schumer has hit back at body shaming comments made against her, and has shared an insight into an ongoing health battle.

The actress and comedian, known for her roles in I Feel Pretty and Trainwreck, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York earlier this week.

Following her interview, Amy received a wave of trolling comments about her appearance, which she has now chosen to address.

On her Instagram account, the 42-year-old uploaded a poster for the return of her show Life & Beth, which she stars in, and also contributes as an executive producer and writer.

“At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!” Amy penned at the beginning of her caption, before delving into her thoughts on body shaming.

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she clarified.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in,” Amy continued.

The Hollywood star concluded her caption by noting: “Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

Following her candid message, many fans have spoken out in support of Amy in her comments section.

“Love and light to you Amy,” one follower replied.

“You look great. People always complain about something. Ignore it,” another added.