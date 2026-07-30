Here’s How to Make Your Bank Holiday Weekend Absolutely Iconic

Bank Holiday weekends don’t come around often enough, so when one lands in our laps, we have a sacred duty to make it absolutely count. Whether you’re the type to pack every hour with plans or the type who considers moving from the bed to the sofa a major achievement — honestly, we respect both lifestyles equally.

Here’s your ultimate guide to squeezing every last drop of joy out of this glorious extra day off. You’re welcome.

Start With Bottomless Brunch (Obviously)

Is it even a Bank Holiday if you don’t kick things off with bottomless brunch? We think not. Round up the girls, book a table somewhere fabulous, and treat Saturday or Sunday like the main event it deserves to be. Most cities and towns across Ireland have brilliant brunch spots serving up prosecco, pancakes, and enough eggs benedict to fuel you for the entire weekend.

The Spontaneous Road Trip Energy

There is genuinely nothing more chaotic and fun than a last-minute Bank Holiday road trip. Text your best friend, pick a direction, and go. Ireland is ridiculously beautiful and most of us are guilty of not exploring nearly enough of it.

The Wild Atlantic Way is always a vibe — even in unpredictable weather, the drama of the coastline just hits different. Kilkenny is gorgeous for a wander. The Wicklow Mountains will make you feel like you’re in a film. Dingle? Iconic. Wherever you end up, the journey is genuinely half the craic and the photo opportunities are unreal.

Throw a playlist together, grab snacks from a petrol station like you’re sixteen again, and just go. Some of the best memories are made on zero planning and full chaos energy.

Outdoor Plans — Weather Permitting, Obviously

We live in Ireland, so we have to address the elephant in the room — the weather. A Bank Holiday weekend can go from sunshine and vibes to horizontal rain in about forty-five minutes. We know this. We accept this. We plan accordingly.

If the sun decides to show up and behave itself, get outside immediately. Parks, beaches, outdoor markets — yes to all of it. Grab a 99, find a patch of grass, and soak up every single ray like the solar-powered creatures we truly are.

If the rain comes (and it might), pivot without shame. A rainy Bank Holiday is basically the universe giving you permission to do whatever you want indoors guilt-free. That’s not a setback. That’s a gift.

The Ultimate Duvet Day, Done Properly

Let’s talk about the art of doing absolutely nothing — because there is an art to it. A truly elite duvet day requires preparation. We’re talking snacks sourced in advance, a curated watchlist ready to go, your comfiest set clean and waiting, and ideally a face mask thrown in somewhere around hour three.

Order something delicious for delivery, dim the lights, light a candle, and fully commit. No guilt. No “I should be productive” spiralling. The Bank Holiday duvet day is a sacred Irish tradition and we will not be hearing otherwise.

The key is intention. You’re not being lazy — you’re recharging. There’s a difference and it’s very important.

What to Watch This Weekend

A long weekend means more screen time and we are not even slightly sorry about it. Whether you’re a Netflix devotee, a Disney+ loyalist, or an HBO girlie through and through, there is always something brilliant waiting for you.

Queue up that series everyone keeps talking about that you’ve been meaning to start. Revisit a comfort watch — Gilmore Girls, Sex and the City, Derry Girls — whatever your personal equivalent of a warm hug is. Or go full cinema mode and watch three films back to back with snacks between each one like you’re running your own private film festival.

Check what’s new dropping on streaming platforms over the weekend too — Bank Holidays often come with fresh releases timed perfectly for exactly this kind of cosy chaos.

Outfit Inspo for Whatever the Weekend Throws at You

The Bank Holiday weekend outfit situation requires versatility. You might be brunching, you might be hiking, you might be horizontal on a sofa — possibly all three in the same day.

For daytime adventures and brunch, think elevated casual. A great pair of wide-leg jeans, a fitted top, and chunky trainers is doing everything it needs to do. Throw a blazer over it if you want to feel slightly put together without actually trying too hard.

For an evening out — because Bank Holiday Saturdays absolutely call for a night out — this is your moment. A satin slip dress, strappy heels, and a going-out bag is a combination that has never once let anyone down. Keep the makeup a little more glam and you’re sorted.

And for the duvet day? Your best loungewear set, obviously. No further questions.

Group Plans That Actually Come Together

We all know that organising a group of Irish women on a Bank Holiday weekend is basically a logistics operation. Someone’s working, someone’s going to their parents’, someone “might be free but will confirm on the day” — it’s a whole thing.

The trick is to keep the plan simple and low-pressure. A walk followed by food. A home movie night with everyone bringing something. A spontaneous trip that requires nothing more than showing up. The easier the plan, the more people will actually commit to it.

And if the group chat collapses entirely? Grab one or two people and go anyway. Some of the best Bank Holiday memories are made in smaller groups where you can actually hear each other talk.

Make Time for Something Just for You

Amid all the planning and brunching and road-tripping, carve out at least a little bit of time that’s entirely, selfishly yours. A long bath. A solo walk with a podcast. A coffee and a book in a café. An hour in bed doing absolutely nothing but scrolling in peace.

Bank Holidays are rare enough that they feel special, and you deserve to actually feel rested on the other side of one — not just entertained.

Do the fun stuff, see the people, make the memories. But also take a breath and enjoy the fact that Monday is not coming for an extra glorious day. That in itself is worth celebrating.

Now go and make this weekend one for the group chat archives. You’ve got this. 🥂