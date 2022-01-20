Amy Huberman has written a wonderful new children’s book

Irish actress Amy Huberman has written a magical new children’s book, and it sounds absolutely wonderful!

Announcing the exciting news today on Instagram, Amy explained, “The first thing I ever wanted to do when I was a kid was to write children’s fiction. It has ALWAYS been there in the back of my mind.”

“And I have wanted to write another book for some time now, so when the fabulous publishers at @scholastic_uk came to me a while back to discuss writing a middle grade book, mini 12 year old me swooned, hit the decks and is still down there (I did get up to start writing coz, you know, deadlines).”

“Thank you SO MUCH to my brilliant editors for all your support and encouragement. I am bursting with excitement for you to meet Frankie and to come on her adventure!” Amy added

Amy’s upcoming middle grade novel, The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain, will be published this September, and is said to be “a fabulous magical adventure brimming with humour and heart and which tackles themes of loss with sensitivity.”

As the book’s blurb describes, “With charm, magic and humour, The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain is set to be a must-read for middle-grade readers. In the story, everyone thinks that Frankie is a daydreamer, but she has a secret. When her parents think she’s ‘in another world’ little do they know, she really is.”

“Together with her little brother Fred, Frankie can disappear to Thoughtopolis, a magical world inside her head. Thoughtopolis is an adventure-land, filled with the best things an 11-year-old can imagine, until Frankie gets trapped inside and it suddenly stops being her fun refuge.”

“Frankie has to uncover a secret buried in the heart of Thoughtopolis that will change her world forever. Can she discover the truth, face a great loss and find her way back to the real world?”

To date, Amy has already published two other fiction novels, Hello Heartbreak, published in 2009 and I Wished For You, published in 2012. This will be her first foray into the world of children's publishing.

The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain is being published by Scholastic UK and is set to be released this coming September, 2022.