Amy Hart shares details from Spanish wedding with Sam Rason

Amy Hart has been sharing details from her wedding day.

The former Love Island star tied the knot to her partner Sam Rason in Spain earlier this month while surrounded by 137 guests.

As the newlyweds prepare to jet off on their honeymoon in Las Vegas, Amy has opened up about their big day and unveiled a snap from after they said, ‘I do’.

In an interview with OK!, Amy firstly reflected back on making the challenging decision of choosing the perfect wedding dress.

She revealed, “I used to do pageants and now I get to go on red carpets, so everything I tried on at first felt too pageant-ey or like it should be on a red carpet”.

“Then the manager of The Wedding Club asked me if I wanted to try it on, and even in the cubicle I wasn’t sure. But when I walked out and saw it in the mirror, and then they put the veil on, I knew straight away it was the dress for me”.

“It looked very Spanish, very mob wives, very dramatic and the craftsmanship was just incredible. It was perfect for me”.

The gown she opted to walk down the aisle in was off-the-shoulder and had a dramatic matching French lace veil.

Sharing an insight into how she felt as she walked down the aisle, Amy confessed, “I didn’t get emotional walking down the aisle because although I knew I’d have to walk down the amphitheatre steps, I realised that in that dress and in heels, it wouldn’t be easy”

“They’re not even, and I started laughing at one point because there was one really massive one and my dad said to me, ‘Oh, we both nearly went there’, so I was really concentrating on where I was walking”.

Hart continued, “I walked down the aisle to You’re Already There by Alison Jiear but there was a couple I was considering”.

“I couldn’t decide between that and Being Alive from the musical Company because that was on the megamix when Linda and Mick got married in EastEnders!”.

The reality star went on to admit that even though she and Sam only got engaged a year ago, they booked their wedding venue and sent out their Save the Dates before Sam got down on one knee.

Amy, who first met Sam in 2021 before welcoming their son Stanley into the world in March 2023, revealed, “We knew we were having a baby and we knew how we felt, so when we were out in Spain for a holiday we decided to go and see some places because things get booked up quite quickly”.

“We saw this place and just booked it, I thought, ‘Oh that’ll give people two years to get their head around coming to Spain’. Some people did think it was a bit weird because we weren’t even engaged but we were inviting them to a wedding, but I thought, ‘Look, I can give you two years’ notice or I can give you a lot less, what would you prefer?’”.

Their first dance was set to I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and was followed by an outfit change for Amy into a fringed dress with a small veil. Later on in the night, the 32-year-old changed into a third dress which was a feather-trimmed sparkly frock.

“It was such an amazing day because it’s all led to this, and then what’s beyond it as well? I was worried I’d be sad once the wedding was over, but I think I kicked the absolute bum out of it!”.

“I lived it to the fullest so I’m not sad that it’s over. We had an amazing four days, we got to talk to everyone, spend time with everyone and make memories with everyone. I’m so happy that we did it and we pulled it off. Now, there’s lots of trips we want to do and lots of kids we want to have too. I’m really excited”.