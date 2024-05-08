Amy Hart opens up about new milestone for son Stanley

Amy Hart has been opening up about a new milestone for her son Stanley.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the hit reality series in 2019, welcomed her son into the world in March 2023 with her fiancé Sam Rason.

Now that her son is 14 months old, Amy has been sharing an insight into his latest achievement to her social media followers.

Explaining that the tot has taken ‘a few steps here and there’, Hart admitted that she ‘doesn’t think it’ll be long’ before her son is completely able to walk.

While answering a Q&A about herself and her family on her Instagram Stories from some of her 1M followers, Amy was asked, “Is Stanley walking or attempting to?”.

The former reality star posted a cute picture of Stanley standing between two toys and explained, “He's doing a few steps here and there! Just before this pic he walked from the horse to the mountain (3 steps) which is the most he's done!”.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

“I'll be honest, I thought once they took their first steps it meant they could just walk straight away”.

Amy went on to reveal, “His standing is sooo strong, stands ages and even on uneven surfaces now like duvets etc! I don't think it will be long!”.

Another fan of Amy’s then asked if she would like to have a baby girl next if she and Sam plan on expanding their family further.

Hart replied by unveiling a picture of herself and her nan and said, “I’d love a mix eventually, but if I had 4 boys I’d be following in the footsteps of my Granny who was my absolute world. So I’d be more than happy with that too!”.

When celebrating Stanley’s first birthday, Amy revealed she and Sam were reflecting on their first year as parents and admitted, “We hope to be lucky enough to do this again (and again and again x)”.

“But if we weren’t then we’re content that we’ve kicked the proverbial out of it, enjoyed every stage, taken him to loads of cool places and still managed to keep our own things going!”.