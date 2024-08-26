Amy Dowden unveils heartbreaking clip from cancer documentary

Amy Dowden has released a heartbreaking preview clip from her upcoming cancer documentary.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with breast cancer last April. After undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment, Amy was told by doctors in February that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

Now, ahead of her documentary’s premiere, titled Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, Amy has released an emotional preview video.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 34-year-old shared a clip of her getting tearful about her first round of chemotherapy.

“Tonight my documentary airs at 8pm BBC One and then available on iPlayer. Although I feel extremely nervous, I’m also very hopeful and excited at the thought of raising awareness, reminding those to check yourself. If I hadn’t been, I would not be here today,” Amy penned in her caption.

“It’s personally a tough watch, showing the impact a cancer diagnosis has on you and your loved ones, the fertility treatment we were thrown into, surgery, six months of chemo and everything else which was thrown at us,” she continued.

“It was a tough decision letting the cameras in but, I really hope it shows what living with cancer is truly like,” Amy added, noting that “all cancer diagnosis and treatment plans are different”.

The dancing star went on to thank her loved ones and medical staff for supporting her through her diagnosis, including: “My Strictly family, who kept me going, kept me involved and was there for me in every way possible. So happy to be back with you all dancing.”

Amy also thanked her husband Ben, as she admitted: “I know it was tough letting the cameras in when you wanted to be protective and positive. I’m so lucky to have you and love you always and forever.”

Many of Amy’s followers have since been sending her their well-wishes, with one commenting: “Good luck with your documentary tonight. It will help so many.”

“You are so strong Amy, I’m so proud of you for doing this you are beyond amazing!” another praised.

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me airs tonight (August 26) at 8pm on BBC One.