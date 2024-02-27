Amy Dowden speaks out on death of Strictly co-star Robin Windsor

Amy Dowden has opened up for the first time on the death of her former Strictly castmate, Robin Windsor.

Robin’s passing was announced last Tuesday (February 20), at the age of 44. The professional dancer began his role on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, until his departure in 2013 due to injury. Robin's cause of death has not yet been released.

Following his passing, Amy expressed her shock on social media, describing Robin as a “kind and talented soul”. Now, the Welsh dancer has spoken out and paid a further tribute to him.

During an interview on Lorraine earlier today, the 33-year-old was asked about Robin’s death.

“He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was,” she detailed.

“He made the whole room light up. And I loved watching him perform. I went and saw him recently in Come What May in Wolverhampton with my friends and he was just phenomenal,” she recalled, adding: “He will always remain part of the Strictly family.”

During her interview, Amy was also quizzed about her announcement on Friday that she now has “no evidence of disease”, following her treatment for breast cancer last year.

“I do have to go back [to hospital] once a month for an injection. It’s a brutal injection, but if that keeps my hormones at bay and stops feeding it, then it’s going to be worthwhile,” she continued.

Amy, who confirmed her breast cancer diagnosis last May, was subsequently forced to withdraw from last year’s Strictly lineup. However, the star has stated her hopes to return to the dance floor this year.

“I would love to return, to be back with my Strictly family, it would make my dancing heart happy so that’s the goal,” she teased.

“I know it’s going to be a long process to get myself back on that dance floor, but I think I’m going to enjoy every step of the way,” Amy concluded.