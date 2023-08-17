Amy Dowden shares insight into second round of chemotherapy

Amy Dowden has opened up about her experience during her second round of chemotherapy.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer earlier this year.

Unfortunately, after having a mastectomy, more tumours were found and Amy was diagnosed with a second type of cancer. She then had to start chemotherapy to fight the disease.

Now that she’s started treatment, Amy has shared a health update after having her second round of chemo, revealing she was ‘less anxious and scared’ this time around.

Posting the insight to her 467K Instagram followers, Amy shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a cold cap while getting the treatment.

The 33-year-old captioned the post, “Chemo 2 let’s go! Another step closer! Feeling much better about it today!”.

“Last time I was so anxious, nervous, scared and full of emotions but this time I know what to expect but also helps that every single member of staff are just utterly amazing and I’m so very grateful to you all!”.

She closed off by adding, “Right, another step closer to the dance floor! Fingers crossed not too many side effect please”

Amy also shared a video and photo from hospital to her Instagram Stories and explained, “Much better this time round! Last time my nerves were all over the place! This time fell more relaxed and the staff here are just amazing in every way!”.

Many fans of the Strictly star shared supportive messages with Amy in the comments of the brave post.

One supporter wrote, “Sending BIG LOVE and strength lovely”, while a second penned, “Sending you so much love, light and strength- you are just incredible”.

Another fan commented, “Sending you so much love. You are the bravest girl ever!”.