Amy Dowden shares emotional fertility update after cancer treatment

Amy Dowden has revealed an emotional update on her hopes to become a mother, one year on from completing cancer treatment.

In April 2023, the Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment, Amy announced last February that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

Following her triumphant return to Strictly last year, Amy is now focused on her future with her husband, Ben. However, in a new interview, the Welsh dancer has shared that there is still one aspect of her personal life that is on pause.

Speaking to Loose Women with her Strictly castmate Carlos Gu, the 34-year-old recalled that she underwent fertility treatment before starting chemotherapy, due to the fact that cancer treatment can impact fertility. The egg-freezing treatment resulted in five of Amy’s eggs being successfully preserved.

In her interview, Amy confirmed that she has been advised to pause her hopes to start a family, as she noted: "At the moment, it would be too soon.”

“I had a hormone-fed cancer, so I have been put into early menopause, and it would be too dangerous now to consider it,” she explained.

Admitting that she has “always wanted to be a mum”, the dancing star shared her continued plans to welcome a child with her husband.

"We do have five embryos, so I hope one day, if it is safe to do so, I get the privilege and honour of being someone's mummy,” she gushed.

Amy, who will embark on her Reborn UK tour with Carlos next month, also reflected on her return to the Strictly live tour, which concluded yesterday.

“I was so proud of myself, being able to do 10 shows a week, because I wasn’t sure my body was ever going to be capable of it,” she admitted.

“Every day after chemo, you start feeling strong and better but it wasn’t really until December I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what it feels like to have your energy and your strength back’. And I’m just so proud of how far I’ve come,” she added.