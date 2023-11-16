Amy Dowden reveals reason why she can’t return to Strictly

Amy Dowden has received another setback with her health, just one week after finishing chemotherapy treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, and has since been receiving treatment for several months.

Despite hoping that the end of her cancer journey is near, Amy has now issued a devastating update and confirmed that she has been dealt another blow with her health.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old posted a snap of herself at home, wearing a medical boot on her right foot.

“Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot,” Amy explained.

The Strictly star went on to confess that this has had upsetting consequences for her hopes to return to the dance floor before the end of this year.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months,” she admitted.

However, Amy ended her caption on a positive note by penning: “2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have since taken to the comments section of her post to send her their well-wishes.

“Oh no! Well in that case 2024 could not be coming sooner!” hoped It Takes Two co-host Janette Manrara.

“next year is yours!!!!! thinking of ya my amy xxx,” replied professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

“Ohhhhnnoooooo, rest well darling, we are here waiting for you, when you are ready,” added dancer Nancy Xu.

Last Thursday, Amy completed her biggest cancer milestone by finishing eight rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

“Although my journey isn’t over yet, this day of ringing the chemo bell felt like an endless distance away and at points I thought I’d never make it to. I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote at the time.