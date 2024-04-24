Amy Dowden details how Kate Middleton supported her through cancer

Amy Dowden has revealed the supportive message that she received from Kate Middleton, while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

In May of last year, Strictly Come Dancing star Amy announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

After undergoing procedures and several rounds of chemotherapy, the 33-year-old confirmed in February that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

Now, as she continues her recovery from chemo, Amy has detailed how the Princess of Wales lent her support to her during her treatment.

Earlier today, the Welsh dancer appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, during which she was asked for her thoughts on the Princess’ own cancer diagnosis.

“I was lucky enough to meet her during my chemo treatment, and she gave me so much time,” Amy praised.

”She was so kind. Actually, her words were, ‘Let us know if there's anything we can do,’” she recalled.

Kate announced last month that she is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Her diagnosis was discovered after she had planned abdominal surgery in January.

Comparing her own situation to the Princess’s, Amy explained: “Just knowing that she's finding out that she has to have chemo and knowing what you have to go through. My family… whilst I was going for treatment, I don't think my parents slept,” she confessed.

“I can't tell you how many times my parents would say they would do anything to take it away from me, or them to have it instead of me,” Amy continued.

“My mum's had cancer twice and it's just the thought. [Kate] has to go through it in the public eye and she's got three young children. I don't want anyone to go through it, it's still very raw to me,” she concluded.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis in a video message, and pleaded for privacy for her children.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay,” the 42-year-old stated.