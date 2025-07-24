Amy Dowden confesses she was ‘deluded’ about cancer recovery struggles

Amy Dowden has opened up about the impact of her recovery from cancer.

In 2023, the Strictly Come Dancing professional underwent chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer. Almost one year later, Amy was informed that she now has “no evidence of disease”.

As she continues to recover from her gruelling treatment, Amy has chosen to reflect on how it has been a difficult process.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 34-year-old described herself as being “fitter and stronger than ever right now”, but that it has not been an easy journey.

“I was so lucky with my friends and family; they rallied around us, but there's so many people who told me they didn't hear from anybody after they rang their bell – they thought they were fine,” she explained.

"But little do they know, that's the hardest time, because that's when you've had all your chemo, that's when you're really struggling to walk up the stairs and really feeling the impact of a cancer treatment and diagnosis,” Amy detailed, adding: “I think it's important that people just having a better understanding.”

Amy then went on to note that she presumed her life would get back to normal as soon as she finished chemotherapy.

“I was very deluded – I literally thought I would be ringing the bell and my life would come back,” she admitted.

“I didn't anticipate or realise the journey ahead of recovery and how long it was going to take, both physically and mentally, and I wish I had more preparation for that,” Amy confessed.

The Welsh dancer returned to her Strictly role last September, but was forced to pull out of the competition when she sustained a foot injury.

Ahead of Strictly’s return this September, Amy was quizzed on whether or not she pays attention to the celebrity casting rumours.

“I haven't seen [the rumoured line-up], and I don't look at it. Normally, none of them are on the show anyway. We don't get told anything, and I'm glad we don't because I want a lovely surprise,” she gushed.