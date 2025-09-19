Amy Childs shares update to mark postponed wedding date

Amy Childs has been reflecting on what would have been her wedding day.

Today (September 19), The Only Way Is Essex star was scheduled to tie the knot with her fiancé, Billy Delbosq.

Sadly, in May, Amy and Billy confirmed that they had chosen to delay their wedding until next year, as Amy’s mother suddenly fell ill from a heart attack.

Now, to mark her original wedding date, Amy – who shares two-year-old twins Billy and Milly with her fiancé, along with her eight-year-old daughter Polly and seven-year-old son Ritchie – has opened up about her emotions surrounding it.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to upload a stunning photo of the couple posing on their staircase.

“Today would have been our wedding day. Woke up feeling very sad and upset,” Amy admitted in her caption.

“After having a very tough few months we had to make the decision to cancel our dream wedding, we planned, we visited our dream venue, we was so excited,” she detailed, before going on to look forward to her new wedding date.

“BUT I know that 2026 is our year and I can’t wait to marry you @billydelbosq8. I’m so excited to get planning.. Eeekkk,” Amy exclaimed further.

Following her heartbreaking update, many of Amy’s fans have since been expressing their support.

“Aww it will be the best day ever when it happens and deffo worth the wait!” one follower replied.

“You showed what a proper family you are by putting your mum first. It will be worth the wait,” another commented.

“The best is yet to come,” a third fan promised.

In an interview with OK! in May, Amy and Billy gave a glimpse into what their new wedding plans will be.

“We'll get a new date set. We'll get the summer out the way and in September we'll get organised. The wedding I want needs to be amazing. It will definitely be next year,” Amy confirmed.

Billy added: “We'll delay it for a year and it will be bigger and better. I'd love to do a two-day event in England or a week abroad. You have the hens and stags and everyone is there together.”