Amy Childs shares update on postponed wedding with fiancé Billy

Amy Childs has addressed her wedding plans, after suddenly cancelling her nuptials.

Following several weeks of rumours, The Only Way Is Essex star Amy confirmed in May that she had postponed her wedding to her fiancé, Billy Delbosq.

The couple – who share two-year-old twins Billy and Milly, along with Amy’s eight-year-old daughter Polly and six-year-old son Ritchie – had been scheduled to tie the knot this September. However, when Amy’s mother suddenly fell ill from a heart attack, they chose to delay their wedding.

Now, several months on from their heartbreaking update, Amy and Billy have shared an insight into their new plans.

In an interview with OK!, the couple were asked if they have restarted planning their wedding yet.

Amy confirmed: “We'll get a new date set. We'll get the summer out the way and in September we'll get organised. The wedding I want needs to be amazing. It will definitely be next year.”

Billy then went on to tease that he would like to host some of the celebrations abroad.

“We'll delay it for a year and it will be bigger and better. I'd love to do a two-day event in England or a week abroad. You have the hens and stags and everyone is there together,” he detailed.

“We were picking suits, colour schemes and flowers for the wedding. We knew we could turn it around quickly, but waiting is the right thing to do for now. The pressure is off and we have got back to being us, which is lovely,” he added.

Amy later noted that the couple were almost ready for their wedding, before they decided to postpone their nuptials.

“We got everything sorted. The only thing I didn't sort out was the dress. I was looking at designers – I had a stylist. In the end, my life was turned upside down with my mum and that was really tough,” the 35-year-old recalled.

“Mum is better. She needs a lot of rest. She had no symptoms before the heart attack and I think that is what has shocked her the most. At least she had my dad there,” Amy admitted further.