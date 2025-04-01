Amy Childs posts cute tribute to fiancé Billy ahead of their wedding

Amy Childs is celebrating her husband-to-be!

Today (April 1), The Only Way Is Essex star is marking her fiancé Billy Delbosq’s 42nd birthday.

The couple are parents to one-year-old twins Billy and Milly, who will be turning two later this week. Amy is also a mum to seven-year-old daughter Polly and six-year-old son Ritchie, both of whom she welcomed during previous relationships.

Now, in honour of Billy's special occasion, Amy has been taking the opportunity to share her love for her partner!

Earlier today, the reality star took to Instagram to upload two beautiful snaps of the happy couple, all glammed up for a recent event.

“Happy birthday Bubs @billydelbosq8,” the 34-year-old gushed at the beginning of her tribute.

“What can I say, the most caring, selfless, amazing, kind, incredible daddy to the me and the children… what would we do without you! It takes a special man to take on 2 of your children, Polly and Ritchie idolise you,” she praised.

“I love you more and more everyday babe (even though the past month we have been so busy with the house),” she teased, referring to the couple’s recent renovations of their lavish Essex home.

At the end of her tribute, Amy went on to hint at the pair’s upcoming nuptials later this year, following their engagement in April 2023.

“This year I become Mrs Amy Delbosq and I can’t bloody wait to marry you. Love you darling to the moon and back forever and always,” the bride-to-be penned.

Billy has since responded to Amy’s tribute, as he commented: “Thank you babe I love you!! I love our little family.”

Following her heartwarming message to Billy, many of Amy’s followers have also been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday Billy, hope you have the best day,” one fan replied.

“So happy you've found your perfect man,” another added.