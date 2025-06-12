Amy Childs marks her birthday after postponing wedding with fiancé Billy

Amy Childs has been reflecting on her birthday, amid her decision to postpone her wedding.

This Saturday (June 14), The Only Way Is Essex star will be marking her 35th birthday.

Ahead of the exciting celebrations, Amy has now shared an insight into her early celebrations, as she continues filming a TOWIE special in Portugal.

Earlier today, Amy took to Instagram to post a snap of herself posing in a yellow gown, as well as photos with her fiancé, Billy Delbosq, and her cousin, Harry Derbidge.

“Chapter 35 living my best life with my favourite people,” the reality star gushed in her caption.

“As you can see I love my new camera,” Amy teased further.

Amy’s birthday comes just a few days after she confirmed that she has postponed her wedding to her fiancé Billy. The couple were due to tie the knot in September, but have now put their nuptials on hold amid health issues with Amy’s mother.

In an interview with OK!, the reality star noted that her mother had a heart attack while Amy was on holiday in Tenerife with Billy and her four little ones – two-year-old twins Billy and Milly, eight-year-old Ritchie, and nine-year-old daughter Polly.

“It has been intensely stressful. None of us was expecting Mum to have a heart attack – it turned our world upside down,” Amy recalled, adding: “We decided to fly home that same night. I was in shock.”

The mother-of-four, who is hoping to organise a new date to marry Billy next summer, went on to share that she had to cancel several items for their postponed wedding.

“I’d already booked the florist, the entertainment, and I’d started looking at some gorgeous wedding dresses. But it all got too much, to be honest – so we decided to move it to next year,” she confirmed.

"It’s upsetting, but I know we’ve made the right decision. Right now, we’re focused on looking after Mum. When we come back from filming TOWIE, we’ll start thinking about getting another date booked in. We want to have the most beautiful day so it’s worth waiting for,” Amy concluded.