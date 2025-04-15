Amy Childs confirms her mother is in hospital with health concerns

Amy Childs has issued a worrying health update regarding her mother.

The Only Way Is Essex star has announced that her 59-year-old mother, Julie, suffered a heart attack last week.

Amy – who is currently on holiday with her fiancé Billy Delbosq and their young children – recently took to social media to share a candid update on her mum’s health.

On her Instagram stories, the 34-year-old chose to post a snap of Julie cradling Amy’s two-year-old twins, Billy and Milly.

In a caption alongside the image, Amy went on to explain her mum’s current health condition.

“We had very worrying news last Friday. My mum had a heart attack Friday evening,” she began.

Credit: Amy Childs / Instagram

“I’ve been having loads of messages from close friends (sorry I haven’t got back to some of you). Mum is doing ok, she is going to hopefully be having a stent put in this week!” the reality star revealed.

“She is so bloody strong but she needs rest. I’ve been all over the place this week but mum is in the best heart hospital where she is being looked after so well,” Amy praised.

Amy concluded her emotional caption by adding: “Love you mum hopefully you’ll be home soon to celebrate your 60th. Love you more than anything mum xxx.”

Amy’s worries about her mother come just a few weeks after she marked the second birthday of her twins, Billy and Milly.

At the time, the mother-of-four took to Instagram to gush: “You both are the best thing that ever happened to me, not going to lie when I found out I was having twins my body was in shock, wasn’t sure how I would cope, however I couldn’t ever imagine life without you both!!”

Amy went on to add: “I love you both unconditionally. Happy Birthday to my Twinnies I love you so much, thank you for making me your mummy.”