Amy Childs addresses ‘cancelled wedding’ rumours with fiancé Billy

Amy Childs has addressed rumours that she has cancelled her upcoming wedding with her fiancé, Billy Delbosq.

In April 2023, The Only Way Is Essex star Amy announced her engagement to Billy. The couple’s engagement came three weeks after they welcomed their twins Billy and Milly, joining Amy’s seven-year-old daughter Polly and six-year-old son Ritchie.

In recent days, rumours have been rife that Amy has been considering cancelling their wedding celebrations, which are due to take place later this year.

Now, following the speculation, Amy has chosen to hit back against fans’ concerns.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to social media to share a sneak peek from a photoshoot that she took part in with OK! Magazine yesterday (May 27).

Alongside the teaser photo, Amy directly addressed rumours that her engagement to Billy is on the rocks.

“Had the best day with @okmag yesterday, was so good to be in front of the camera,” she penned.

“Can't wait to show you all the pictures and my exclusive interview with my Billy. I can't wait to set the record straight once and for all,” she continued, confirming that her relationship with her fiancé is still going strong.

The mother-of-four then went on to apologise to her fans for being quiet on social media in recent days.

“Also so sorry I have been not active on my socials, feel like I have had one of them weeks where I'm not sure what I have done but also haven't stopped,” Amy exclaimed.

Although Amy has remained tight-lipped about her wedding plans, she did choose to share a loving tribute to her husband-to-be last month, in honour of Billy’s birthday.

Writing on Instagram, the reality star gushed: “What can I say, the most caring, selfless, amazing, kind, incredible daddy to the me and the children… what would we do without you! It takes a special man to take on 2 of your children, Polly and Ritchie idolise you.”

Amy added: “This year I become Mrs Amy Delbosq and I can’t bloody wait to marry you. Love you darling to the moon and back forever and always."