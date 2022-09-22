Amy and Brian Huberman share hilarious dog misunderstanding

Amy and Brian Huberman have just proved that celebrities are not perfect human beings!

The popular Irish couple took to their individual Instagram accounts last night to share a comical mistake that occurred during Brian’s trip to the groomers with their beloved family dog, Phoebe.

“Stop it I can’t. Still CRYING,” Amy wrote her caption, with several cry laughing emojis alongside a photo of the perfect pooch.

“Brian going to the groomers to collect the dog and… taking home the wrong dog!”, the 43-year-old hilariously revealed.

“Thought perhaps she had needed a serious groom and had taken off the darker fluff. Off they skipped. I cannot!” Amy exclaimed in her post.

Amy then proceeded to make a joke about her husband’s eyesight. “He may defo need an oil top up on the laser eye surgery…”, she inscribed.

Amy thanked Phoebe’s groomers for immediately jumping to the couple’s rescue, and for being so understanding about the funny situation. “And hope that other lovely dog enjoyed her 48 seconds in our gaff before going home,” she added with a laugh.

Amy concluded with her post with a few more witty jokes. “Also I think I’ll collect the kids from school this week,” she teased. “Also, I’m not sure I’ll ask him to give me a lift home from the hairdressers next time in case he heads off with someone else’s wife…”

On his Instagram stories, Brian shared his side of the story with his 355K followers. “When you take the wrong dog all the way home from the groomers,” he wrote.

“I just thought all the black had been sheared off her face and she was a bit quiet with me cos she hates getting her haircut,” he reasoned hilariously.

Friends of Amy and Brian have been sharing the couple’s laughs in their comments section.

“I wonder what Phoebe thought when she saw Brian heading out the door with imposter dog tucked under his arm…”, joked Footballers’ Wives star Susie Amy.

“I am on the floor,” commented radio presenter Doireann Garrihy.

“This is so funny,” wrote model Rozanna Purcell.

We’re glad that Amy and Brian got Phoebe back in the end!