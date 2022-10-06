Amp up your glow with the latest addition to the Ultraceuticals series

Introducing Ultraceuticals’ latest innovation, Ultra Granule-C Microfoliant, that’s set to redefine exfoliation as you know it. This dual-action exfoliator contains micro-fine granules of pure Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) that help to smooth, refine and brighten the complexion.

These Vitamin C granules effectively remove surface residue via a gentle yet physical exfoliation whilst simultaneously imparting absorbable pure Vitamin C to the skin to maximise the benefits of the product beyond exfoliation. The ground-breaking formula is also infused with Vitamin E (tocopherol) that works in synergy with Vitamin C to protect and maintain a healthy skin barrier.

With a transformative cream-to-serum formula that gently melts down for maximum penetration when massaged into the skin, this product is designed to address uneven skin texture, visible pores and dull complexion to leave skin looking visibly polished and glowing.

100% of panellists agreed their skin looked and felt hydrated, supple, soft and smooth.*

85% of panellists thought their skin looked visibly polished and glowing.*

95% of panellists felt the pure Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) absorbed easily into the skin.*

*Tested on 40 panellists aged between 28-60+ applying the Ultra Granule-C Microfoliant 2-3 times per week on their face over a two-week period.

To use, simply apply a small amount to dry skin and gently massage in an upward circular motion for a few minutes. Dampen fingertips and continue massaging to melt the Vitamin C micro particles. Leave on the skin for a few more minutes. Remove with a damp soft cloth. May be used 2 -3 times a week.

Ultraceuticals Ultra Granule-C Microfoliant is available now from selected Ultraceuticals salons and clinics nationwide.

RRP €53/£46.50 for 75ml.



A full list of Ultraceuticals clinics can be found here.

*This product is suitable for normal, dry and oily skin types. Please always consult an Ultra Skin Expert prior to use.