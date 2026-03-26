Amazon.ie’s first year data reveals our shopping obsessions

Amazon.ie hit its first birthday last week and the shopping data they’ve released is absolutely fascinating. Turns out we’re a nation of instant photography obsessives, dehumidifier buyers (looking at you, Galway), and Cork has officially claimed the title of Ireland’s most bookish county.

Since launching in March 2025, the dedicated Irish site has been keeping track of what we’re all buying, and honestly, the regional differences are brilliant. While Dublin was busy ordering bathroom scales and water filters, Limerick was out here buying Irish flags in April and tennis balls in July. Cork? They were quietly building personal libraries with four different Kindle devices making their top 20.

The Numbers Are Actually Mental

Irish small businesses sold over seven million items through Amazon in the first year. That’s more than 10 items every minute, which is wild when you think about it. These businesses generated over €180 million in export sales, reaching customers in more than 150 countries.

The most popular item nationwide was instant photography film, which makes perfect sense when you consider how much we love a good photo moment. USB-C cables, power banks, and digital scales also featured heavily, proving we’re practical but still want our tech working properly.

Regional Quirks That Make Perfect Sense

The regional breakdown is where things get really interesting. Galway’s obsession with dehumidifiers is probably the most relatable thing ever if you’ve spent any time dealing with the west coast weather. Meanwhile, Limerick’s tennis ball dominance in July suggests someone was having a very active summer.

Cork’s reading habits stood out massively. “The Let Them Theory” was among their top purchases alongside multiple Kindle models, making them the undisputed book lovers of Ireland. Dublin kept things practical with water filters and bathroom scales dominating their shopping lists.

Irish brands did incredibly well too. Spotlight Oral Care, Tayto Crisps, All Real Nutrition, and Juspy all saw strong support from customers who clearly appreciate supporting local businesses.

Prime Perks and Speedy Deliveries

The delivery speeds have been genuinely impressive. One order placed just after midnight arrived before 10am the same day, which is the kind of efficiency that makes online shopping dangerously convenient.

Prime membership costs €6.99 per month or €69.90 annually and includes fast delivery, exclusive deals, Prime Video access, and partnerships with Deliveroo Plus and Odeon cinemas. The streaming service alone probably justifies the cost for most people.

The back-to-school season saw massive spikes in stationery purchases, while Christmas brought demand for e-readers, headphones, and board games. Basically, we’re predictable but in the most endearing way possible.

Amazon even got Aisling Bea to teach Alexa Irish sayings, so now you can ask “Alexa, teach me some Irish sayings” and get proper Irish expressions read back in an Irish accent. It’s surprisingly charming and definitely beats the standard American pronunciation of everything.

The first year data basically confirms what we already knew about ourselves – we’re practical, we support Irish brands when we can, and we have some wonderfully specific regional preferences that make perfect geographical sense.