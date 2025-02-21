Amazon cancels Neighbours less than three years after saving soap

Neighbours is coming to an end for the second time in three years.

In February 2022, Channel 5 announced that it was cancelling the Australian soap after 37 years. In July of that same year, Neighbours' final episode aired with many returning faces, including Margot Robbie, Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue.

Much to fans’ delight, the cancellation only lasted for four months, before Amazon confirmed that its Freevee platform would be reviving the soap. Neighbours subsequently made its debut on Prime Video in September 2023.

Now, after being broadcast on Freevee for less than two years, the team behind Neighbours has confirmed that the show has been cancelled for the second time in its history.

Last night, the producers of the beloved soap took to social media to share a statement on the matter.

“We are sad to announce that Neighbours will be resting from December 2025,” they announced.

“New episodes from the 40th anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Ten four times a week until the end of the year, with all the big soapie twists and turns that our viewers love,” they continued.

In his own statement, the soap’s Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, hinted that Neighbours will be looking for another new home.

“Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024,” he penned.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future,” he added.

Many Neighbours actors have since been sharing their shock, with Takaya Honda commenting on Instagram: “Sorry to hear fam! Sorry for everyone, cast, crew and fans.”

“Sending all my love to my Neighbours family, always and forever,” April Rose Pengilly replied.

Neighbours will conclude in December of this year.