Amazing line-up announced for SHINE Festival next month

International Women’s Day is coming up in just a few short weeks, on March 8, and it looks like we’ll be kept busy with the amount of amazing female empowered virtual events which are taking place.

On Monday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 10, The Shona Project along with its media partners will launch SHINE Festival — possibly the biggest ever virtual gathering of inspirational Irish women in celebration of International Women’s day

For those who don’t know, The Shona Project is a movement that tackles difficulties facing girls aged 11 and upwards living in Ireland in the era of social media – bullying, low self-esteem, body issues, anxiety, and depression. Their mission is to empower today’s vulnerable girls to become tomorrow’s strong, confident leaders.

SHINE Festival, the three-day event will kick off Monday, March 8 — on International Women’s Day — with over 80 speakers including Vicky Phelan, Laura Whitmore, Holly Cairns, Evanna Lynch, and many, many more, on topics such as mental health, mindset, career, diversity, individuality, the arts, sports, social issues, and sustainability. There will also be music, poetry, pledges, and even a treasure hunt.

2020 was the year of scale for The Shona Project, and they had 4 scheduled events which were all cancelled due to COVID. In response, they upped their game to bring SHINE — their yearly conference — online.

Thanks to the SHINE Festival partners — AIB, Life Style Sports, SAP and West Pharma — SHINE will be available completely free of charge and can be accessed anywhere at any time throughout the three days.

Schools can sign up and gain access to show their students in class or remotely. This event is too good to be missed, so individual tickets have been made available for any girl or woman across the country – via Eventbrite.

Individual tickets are also completely free with the option to donate to The Shona Project. All donations, no matter how big or small, are always welcomed and are reinvested into The Shona Project to continue their work of empowering, educating and inspiring the young girls of Ireland.