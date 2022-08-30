Amazing benefits to drinking more of these 5 herbal teas

Is there anything nicer than a warming cup of tea to get you through the day? We don’t think so. Tea is such a comforting drink, but did you know if you swap your regular cup of tea for a herbal option, the health benefits are amazing.

There are so many tasty herbal teas to choose from, each with many different benefits to suit the outcome you’re looking for. Whether you’re in need to de-stress yourself at the end of a busy day, are looking for a natural way to relieve pains, or to aid with digestion, there is a herbal tea for you.

Check out our top 5 favourite teas and what they can do to benefit you.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is known for its calming benefits. This soothing tea is often recommended if you have trouble falling asleep. Drink this tea before bed to help ensure a good night’s rest and peaceful sleep. It's is also great to help you unwind after a stressful day.

Peppermint Tea

This tea is also known for its relaxing properties, but also for its ability to soothe muscles. This tea contains antioxidants and has benefits to aid digestion. Peppermint tea is known for helping with cramping or nausea, as well as helping to freshen your breath.

Ginger Tea

A flavourful tea, known for helping with nausea and motion sickness. Ginger is packed with antioxidants, which are known for helping the body to fight against disease. Studies have found that ginger tea is also beneficial in reducing period pain.

Sage Tea

Sage has been found to have many health benefits, including to help improve cognitive brain function and memory. As well as helping with brain health, sage can be beneficial for healthy looking skin due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Hibiscus Tea

This pink tea is known to be effective in reducing high blood pressure. Hibiscus tea is not only very tasty, but can help to destroy free radicals which damage the body's cells.

Sources:

https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/howto/guide/health-benefits-chamomile-tea

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/ginger-tea-benefits#nausea-and-vomiting

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/peppermint-tea#TOC_TITLE_HDR_3

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/benefits-of-hibiscus/

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/sage-tea#1.-Rich-in-anti-inflammatory-and-antioxidant-compounds