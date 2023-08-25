Amanza Smith speaks out about ‘close’ co-stars amid health battle

Amanza Smith has been opening up about her recent health battle.

Back in June, the Selling Sunset star was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a potentially rare and life-threatening bone infection that was attacking her lower vertebrae.

The health problem meant Amanza had to stay in hospital for a month in order to recover.

Since returning home last month, the 46-year-old has spoken out about her Selling Sunset co-stars and has revealed which of her castmates have supported her on her journey to recovery.

Credit: Amanza Smith Instagram

While chatting to People, Amanza explained, “I mention a lot on the show…The Oppenheim Group is really like family. I don't have my family out here. I don't have a lot of super close family”.

“I've known Jason and Brett for 22 years, so they've become family. My kids call them Uncle Brett and Uncle Jason. We always do Friendsgiving together. I know their mom and dad very well, cousins, all of that”.

“Jason lives really close to the hospital too, so I was like, ‘You know what? This is a convenient location’”, Smith went on to say after revealing the Oppenheim brothers would visit ‘a lot’.

Admitting that ‘everyone was really supportive’, the interior designer noted meaningful gestures some of her co-stars did for her.

Credit: Amanza Smith Instagram

“Jason brought me headphones at one point because I was talking about the noises you hear in the middle of the night. At one point there was a patient who sounded like he was in my closet, that's how loud it was – but he was in a different room. He was coughing and coughing”.

“It was hard to hear people in pain. Or you hear ‘code blue’ often. Obviously it's not something you can sleep through easily, It's a lot of things you don't want to hear, so he brought me headphones”.

Amanza also shared her appreciation for Chelsea Lazkani as she brought her pyjamas.

Credit: Amanza Smith Instagram

“My stay just kept getting longer and longer, so I would run out of clothes. Nobody's doing your laundry there. People were really supportive and sweet”.

Admitting that having visitors too often used up too much of her energy, Amanza said, “It got to a point where it was too much. It was exerting too much energy to have visitors after the second surgery. I had to tell them, ‘I can't do it. It's too much energy to have to give out’”.

Amanza made sure to add, “It was nice that everybody was there. You know who your friends are when you become a burden. You see who has your back”.