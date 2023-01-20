Amanda Holden pens sweet message for daughter’s 17th birthday

Amanda Holden is celebrating her eldest daughter, Alexa, turning 17 years old today.

To mark the special occasion, the Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a sweet tribute for her daughter alongside a video to her 1.8M Instagram followers.

The video is made up of a collage full of throwback photos from when Alexa was a little girl all the way up until the present day and is set to Harry Styles’ song As It Was.

Holden captioned the cute video, “As it was.. as it is. Every second of it filled with you, our beautiful girl”.

“We love you so very much -17 today. Just can’t believe it.. time flies", the 51-year-old added.

The comment section was flooded with birthday messages for Amanda’s daughter from many famous faces.

Amanda’s co-judge on Britain’s Got Talent, Alesha Dixon, wrote, “Happy birthday Lexi! Our star girl”.

Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford penned, “Happy Birthday Lexi! Have a wonderful day x”, while Ashley Roberts from The Pussycat Dolls said, “HBD Lexi”.

“17!! Already! Happy birthday Lexi x”, added This Morning’s Kate Thornton.

Amanda then took to her Instagram Stories to share her busy weekend plans to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and revealed it is her younger daughter’s birthday next week.

“Happy Friday, today is my daughter Lexi’s 17th birthday so I’ve got a whole weekend of partying and then my other daughter, Hollie, is 11 on Monday, so it’s going to be hectic”.

Amanda and her husband, Chris Hughes, welcomed Lexi into the world in 2006 and went on to tie the knot in December 2008. They then had Hollie in 2012.