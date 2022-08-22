All the details from JLo & Ben Affleck’s lavish wedding celebrations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot yet again this past weekend, in a star-studded celebration which took place on Hampton Island Preserve, Georgia.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Jen and Ben have said ‘I do’, as just last month the couple made things official during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. Wanting to mark the occasion again, surrounded by their close friends and family members, the pair planned the perfect wedding weekend.

The couple invited their guests to join them this past weekend for three days of celebrations on Affleck’s 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where the nuptials took place. During the festivities, guests were ferried across the estate in adorable Savannah troller cars.

As for the dress code, it was a white party like none other. Predictably, JLo wore a stunning, white, custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, featuring cap sleeves, an open back, a flowing train and a cathedral style veil.

However, the Marry Me actress wasn’t the only one to wear white for the occasion, as all of Ben and Jen’s guests donned the classic colour as well, including Affleck who looked as dashing as always in a white tuxedo jacket, black slacks and a bow tie.

It’s also been reported that Ben and JLo’s children played a special part in the wedding celebrations. Ben shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel. Meanwhile, Jennifer is a proud mum to 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

The guest-list featured quite a few Hollywood A-listers, including Ben’s good friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, Clerks director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, as well as famed talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model and actress Pia Miller.

The Office (US) star Rainn Wilson also attended the star-studded bash and went on to thank the couple for his invite on Twitter. “Ben and Jen threw the wedding of the century. Was proud, humbled to be there,” he lovingly wrote.

Continuing, Rainn gushed, “Their love is like a Roman candle. I’m in AWE at the beauty of Bennifer and all that word stands for,” before going on to add, “Ben, thanks for the ‘new’ golf clubs, LOL! JLo – I have those new dance moves DOWN! Ha! #Bennifer.”

Finishing off the festivities, guests were treated to a private firework display following the wedding ceremony.

What we would have done to get on that guest list…