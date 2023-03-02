All the books we can’t wait to read this month

It’s finally March which means spring is almost here at last. We can’t wait for the mornings to get brighter earlier and the evenings to stretch much later than they are now.

If you’re counting down the days for winter to be behind us, a great way to pass the time is by picking up a good book to get lost in.

There are so many wonderful new books being released this March and we can’t wait to get our hands on them so we can head to our local park and enjoy the brighter days with some great reading.

If you’re looking for some incredible novels to read this month, we’ve made a list of all the books we’re most excited about being published. Check it out below and add them to your own ‘TBR’ list.

On The Savage Side by Tiffany McDaniel

Published by W&N on March 2

Arcade and Daffodil are twin sisters born one minute apart. No matter how hard they try, Arc and Daffy can’t escape the generational ghosts that haunt their family. Years later, as the sisters wrestle with the memories of their early life, a local woman is discovered dead in the river. Soon, more bodies are left floating in the water, and as the killer circles ever closer, Arc’s promise to keep herself and her sister safe becomes increasingly desperate.

Mother’s Day by Abigail Burdess

Published by Wildfire on March 2

The last thing Anna needs is a baby. Abandoned, adopted and living hand to mouth, she never dreamt of having a real family. But when she meets her birth mother, everything changes – because the same day, she learns she’s going to be a mother too. Marlene is eccentric, generous with her considerable fortune and overjoyed to become a grandmother. Anna’s living the dream. But is it her dream, or someone else’s? Now she will have to decide what she’s willing to sacrifice for a real family – her future, her freedom, even her unborn child.

The Lodger by Helen Scarlett

Published by Quercus on March 23

Grace Armstrong believes that she has come to terms with her own loss, the death of her fiancé, the brilliant and dazzling best friend of her brother. He was declared Missing in Action during the Battle of the Somme, but he starts to reappear both in her waking life and dreams. Grace is appalled when a body, dragged from the Thames, is identified as Catherine Smith, who has lodged with Grace and her family for the last eight years before suddenly disappearing. Catherine had been more than a lodger; she had become a close friend to Grace, who feels compelled to find out what happened.

Sounds Like Fun by Bryan Moriarty

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on March 30

Eoin is doing great. He’s 27, employed and in a long-term relationship with his boyfriend Rich. His best friend Jax is diving into yet another disastrously bad relationship and Eoin’s going to be the one dealing with the eventual fallout. His boss, Rebecca, seems to have vanished, so somehow Eoin’s left managing the place. But still, he’s got his boyfriend Rich – steady, sensible and dependable Rich. That is, until Eoin’s world is turned upside down when Rich announces that he wants an open relationship. Terrified of losing the man he loves, Eoin reluctantly agrees to this new arrangement, and stumbles into the world of dating with no strings attached. What could go wrong?

The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan

Published by Hachette Books Ireland on March 30

Joy, a troubled mother, has spent her life running from her past while trying to raise her children as best she can. Conor, the high-achieving eldest child. Frances, the ‘perfect’ middle child, and her youngest daughter, Sinead, the acclaimed writer. When Joy’s children receive the news that she has only days to live, they rush to her side, bringing with them all of the dysfunction and hurt they have been carrying since their childhoods. Each of them is at a crossroads in their lives – but there’s one more secret about their mother they need to learn. Will they finally be able to forgive their mother and, in doing so, face their futures together?

Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling

Published by John Murray on March 30

America, 2049: Summer temperatures are intolerably high, the fossil fuel industry has shut down, and humans are implanted with a ‘Flick’ at birth, which allows them to remain online. The wealthy live in the Floating City off the coast, while people on the mainland struggle to get by. For Rose, a job as a hostess in the city’s elite club feels like her best hope for a better future. At a Cold War-era research station, a group of highly trained women are engaged in climate surveillance. And in a former oil town, a camp is being built- Camp Zero. A rare source of fresh, clean air and cooler temperatures, it will be the beginning of a new community and a new way of life. Grant believes it will be the perfect place to atone for his family’s dark legacy. So who can you trust? Could falling in love be the most radical act of all?

Eleven Liars by Robert Gold

Published by Sphere on March 30

Journalist Ben Harper is on his way home when he sees the flames in the churchyard. The derelict community centre is on fire. And a boy is trapped inside. With Ben’s help, the boy escapes, only to flee the scene before he can be identified. Was this an accident, or arson? Then a skeleton is found in the burnt-out foundations. And when the identity of the victim is revealed, Ben is confronted with a crime that is terrifyingly close to home. As he uncovers a web of deceit and destruction that goes back decades, Ben quickly learns that in this small town, everybody is guilty of something.