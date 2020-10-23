All of the new movies coming to Netflix this Bank Holiday Weekend

Now that Ireland is in Level 5 and the country is in lockdown once again, it’s time to turn to our beloved friend, Netflix.

In the mood for a laugh? A cry? A mystery? Netflix has got you covered.

So many amazing and new movies are landing on the streaming service each and every day, making it hard to keep track.

Here’s a list of all of the new films and shows launching on Netflix, just in time for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Over the Moon — According to Netflix, this is a feel-good animated film which stars Cathy Ang, John Cho, Phillipa Soo and Sandra Oh. It also happens to contain a painfully cute bunny sidekick and 10/10 emotional bangers. Sign us up!

Rebecca — What starts out as a whirlwind romance between Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer) and Rebecca (Lily James) soon turns into a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller, based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum and The Bourne Legacy — In light of Matt Damon becoming somewhat of a local legend around these parts, Netflix have (rightfully so) added some of his best work onto the streaming service, for us to devour.

The Queen’s Gambit — Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomas Brodie-Aangster star in a new series about addiction and chess. Don’t believe us? Then maybe you should check, mate.

Notting Hill — A classic feel-good romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, in which differing social statuses play a huge role.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason — The second installment in the masterpiece that is Bridget Jones, this time following Bridget (Renée Zelweger) as she gets uncomfortable in her relationship with Mr. Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) after learning that he’s averse to change and holds traditional values when it comes to voting.

Other new films being added to the streaming service include;

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Lucy (2014)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

American Gangster (2007)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

This is 40 (2012)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Wild Child (2008)